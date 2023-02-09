Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
News

Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted In DC Apartment Building, Office Says

By

Feb 9, 2023 , , , , ,
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted In DC Apartment Building, Office Says

According to a statement from her chief of staff, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted at her Washington D.C. apartment building on Thursday morning.

The incident, which took place in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her with bruises.

“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in the statement. “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

The lawmaker called 911 and the attacker fled the scene. Her office said that the attack does not seem to have been politically motivated.

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig’s Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42

— Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

The post Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted In DC Apartment Building, Office Says appeared first on Breaking911.

By

Related Post

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023

You missed

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023
News

27-Year-Old NYC Set Designer Paid $1,850/Month to Live in Disused Laundromat

Feb 9, 2023
Generated by Feedzy