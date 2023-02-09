Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted In DC Apartment Building, Office Says

According to a statement from her chief of staff, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted at her Washington D.C. apartment building on Thursday morning.

The incident, which took place in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her with bruises.

“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in the statement. “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

The lawmaker called 911 and the attacker fled the scene. Her office said that the attack does not seem to have been politically motivated.

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig’s Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42

— Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

