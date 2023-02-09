Trump Aide-Turned-Critic Warns That DeSantis Will ‘Implode’ Against Trump

Fox News

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.

Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implied his one-time ally is a “groomer,” prompting DeSantis to fire back that he doesn’t spend his “time trying to smear other Republicans.”

Farah Griffin, the former senior Trump aide turned vocal critic of the twice-impeached ex-president, kicked off Thursday’s broadcast of The View by insisting DeSantis is not the guy to defeat Trump, regardless of what polls may suggest.

Read more at The Daily Beast.