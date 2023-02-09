Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
27-Year-Old NYC Set Designer Paid $1,850/Month to Live in Disused Laundromat

27-Year-Old NYC Set Designer Paid $1,850/Month to Live in Disused Laundromat

Sampson Dahl has been transforming an old laundromat in Queens, New York into a unique home over the past four years. He has collected trinkets, furniture, and paraphernalia to decorate the outside of the 800-square-foot storefront, which consists of a large living space with a homemade bunk bed, a small bathroom, and a narrow kitchen in the back. He is now transitioning the space into a studio and venue with a group of four or five artists. Dahl also maintains a community refrigerator on the street, allowing people who have leftover food to leave it for others in need. He hopes to create a sense of community and foster creativity with the studio.

