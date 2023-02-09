WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking for a new No. 9 to lead the team in the upcoming season. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are two potential targets for the position. Kane is 29 and has scored 19 goals and 3 assists in all competitions this season, while Osimhen is 24 and has 17 goals and 3 assists. Kane is more involved in games, creating 87 chances and scoring 953 successful passes in the past two seasons compared to Osimhen’s 35 and 370 respectively. Kane is also more reliable in front of goal, converting 54.2% of his big chances compared to Osimhen’s 45.2%. However, Osimhen is five years younger than Kane and is a faster, more explosive finisher. It remains to be seen who Ten Hag will choose this summer.

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money