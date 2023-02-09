Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

NEW JERSEY – The students of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township staged a walkout on Wednesday in response to the tragic suicide of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.

Kuch was found dead at home by her family on February 3rd, according to police, after taking her own life.

The event was preceded by a vicious attack on Kuch, as seen in a video that was shared on social media, where several students attacked her while she was walking with her boyfriend in a school hallway. Just two days after the incident, Kuch took her own life.

Michael Kuch, Adriana’s father, expressed his anger over the fact that the school failed to call the police after the attack. He said, “A child was attacked with a weapon, and the school’s policy was not to call the police or file a report.”

He added that if an investigation had been launched at that time, the videos could have been discovered and removed more quickly. On social media, Kuch wrote that he took his daughter to the police after the incident and wants the whole world to know what happened to his daughter.

Mr. Kuch believes that bullying was the driving force behind his daughter’s suicide. He said that despite his daughter losing consciousness and having bruises all over her body, she was taken to a nurse, not a hospital. The school has not made any official comment on the matter yet, only sending a letter to parents to inform them of Adriana’s death.

