Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from New Jersey, has tragically committed suicide after being viciously bullied at her high school. A video of the attack circulated online days before her death and her father believes the “embarrassment and humiliation” was the cause of her death. The 20-second clip shows her being punched and kicked in the hallway by multiple students, with bystanders laughing and making fun of her. School administrators did not intervene in the attack, leaving Adriana feeling helpless and alone. This tragedy serves as a reminder of how important it is to take a stand against bullying and to ensure that those in need are supported.

New Jersey Teen Takes Own Life After Bullying Incident at High School