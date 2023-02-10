Sen. Fetterman, Who Had A Stroke Last Year, Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded

WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was admitted to the hospital overnight after feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat on Wednesday.

A statement from his office stated, “Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded.” The statement further noted that Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, was in good spirits and was talking to his staff and family.

The hospitalization is not believed to be related to his previous stroke, the statement explained.

“He left the retreat and called his staff, who drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are conducting additional tests, and John is remaining overnight for observation.”

Sen. Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke during his senatorial campaign against Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022.

