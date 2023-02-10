WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EastEnders stars Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick sparked romance rumors when they shared a cozy selfie on Instagram Wednesday night. The BBC soap stars, who play husband and wife on the show, looked loved up at the Broadcast Awards. They were supported by their co-star Perry Fenwick, who remembered a time when he hit his cousin Jamie Mitchell while talking to Lola about a devastating secret. Danielle and Jamie have insisted they are just friends, but have said they are “extremely close”.

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold & Jamie Borthwick Spark Romance Rumors