Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democratic senator, is frustrated with the Biden administration’s green energy reform bill, which he helped pass. He is trying to shift public perception from the bill being about climate change to being about energy security. He also wants to crack down on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit and lithium battery imports. Manchin has met with Biden about the legislation and is considering running for re-election in 2024, or even a bid for the White House. He has not ruled out retirement or running as an independent. He wants to make sure that whatever he decides to do is in the best interest of his country and state.

Manchin Raises Hell Over Plan to Transition from Fossil Fuels to Green Energy