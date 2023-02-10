Men’s Magazine Corrects ‘Bungled’ AI-Generated Health Story After Getting Caught

Reuters/Kacper Pempel

When Arena Group, the publisher of Sports Illustrated and multiple other magazines, announced—less than a week ago—that it would lean into artificial intelligence to help spawn articles and story ideas, its chief executive promised that it planned to use generative power only for good.

Then, in a wild twist, an AI-generated article it published less than 24 hours later turned out to be riddled with errors.

The article in question, published in Arena Group’s Men’s Journal under the dubious byline of “Men’s Fitness Editors,” purported to tell readers “What All Men Should Know About Low Testosterone.” Its opening paragraph breathlessly added that the article had been “reviewed and fact-checked” by a presumably flesh-and-blood editorial team. But on Thursday, a real fact-check on the piece came courtesy of Futurism, the science and tech outlet known for recently catching CNET with its AI-generated pants down just a few weeks ago.

Read more at The Daily Beast.