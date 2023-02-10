Black A/C Worker Claims Woman Called 911 on Him for Trying to Do His Job

TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows the moment a Black HVAC technician claims a client called the cops on him and falsely accused him of threatening her.

“Here’s a sample of what life is like being a black man in America. …#happyblackhistorymonth,” reads a caption for the clip, which was uploaded Wednesday by Alonzo Harmon.

In the TikTok video, which was taken on Nov. 29, 2022, Harmon turns the camera toward himself and can be seen standing outside a garage in Golden Valley, Minnesota, as it snows. A woman inside the garage appears as if she’s talking on the phone.

