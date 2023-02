WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brandon Graham hopes to repeat his Super Bowl LII performance and get a strip sack on Patrick Mahomes in the upcoming Super Bowl. His forced fumble on Tom Brady was a key play in Philadelphia’s first football title, and he hopes to add Mahomes to his casualty list. The Eagles are playing in their fourth-ever Super Bowl and hope to take home their second championship.

Eagles’ Brandon Graham Aims to Sack Mahomes Again for Super Bowl Win