Feb 10, 2023
Map shows more than 14 million Americans live within 5 miles of cancer gas-emitting plants

Feb 10, 2023
Map shows more than 14 million Americans live within 5 miles of cancer gas-emitting plants

More than 14 million Americans live within five miles of cancer-causing ethylene oxide-emitting facilities. The report identified 12 hotspots, with more than 10,000 schools and childcare centers in the vicinity. These facilities disproportionately affect communities of color, low-income communities, and non-English speaking communities, and the EPA does not account for multiple sources of exposure. The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to review and update its ethylene oxide emission standards every eight years, but this has not happened since 2006. The EPA has identified 23 facilities that contribute to increased cancer risks, with four of them located in Puerto Rico. Exposure to ethylene oxide can occur through inhalation and ingestion and it is known to be carcinogenic.

Map shows more than 14 million Americans live within 5 miles of cancer gas-emitting plants

