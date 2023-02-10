Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
News

Alex Murdaugh Trial Witness’ GoFundMe Sparks Courtroom Battle

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
Alex Murdaugh Trial Witness’ GoFundMe Sparks Courtroom Battle

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters

A GoFundMe campaign started on behalf of a prosecution witness in the Alex Murdaugh family murder case sparked a dispute in the middle of the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s trial on Thursday.

The fundraiser was meant to reward Mushell “Shelley” Smith—who was the caretaker over Murdaugh’s mother—“for her bravery” in taking the stand earlier this week to testify about seeing the defendant after he allegedly murdered his wife and son in 2021.

The “very first donation” to the GoFundMe came from Mark Tinsley, another prosecution witness, the defense revealed in court. Tinsley is a lawyer who represented the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash that set in motion the bizarre chain of events that prosecutors say led to Murdaugh’s downfall.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023

You missed

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023
News

Mitch McConnell slams Rick Scott’s plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare, calling it ‘a bad idea’

Feb 10, 2023
Generated by Feedzy