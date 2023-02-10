Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
News

Max Verstappen Talks Retirement Plan

By

Feb 10, 2023 , ,
Max Verstappen Talks Retirement Plan

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Max Verstappen has achieved all his goals in Formula 1 and is considering retiring after his contract with Red Bull expires in 2028. He has already won two World Championships and is one of only a few two-time world champions. Verstappen is aware of the amount of time spent away from family and friends and is considering his options. He attributes his success to his upbringing and thanked his father for introducing him to the sport.

Max Verstappen Talks Retirement Plan

By

Related Post

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023

You missed

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023
News

Mitch McConnell slams Rick Scott’s plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare, calling it ‘a bad idea’

Feb 10, 2023
Generated by Feedzy