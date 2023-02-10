WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Max Verstappen has achieved all his goals in Formula 1 and is considering retiring after his contract with Red Bull expires in 2028. He has already won two World Championships and is one of only a few two-time world champions. Verstappen is aware of the amount of time spent away from family and friends and is considering his options. He attributes his success to his upbringing and thanked his father for introducing him to the sport.

Max Verstappen Talks Retirement Plan