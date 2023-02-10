Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
Australian Couple Charged with Dead Baby Found in Backyard Freezer

Australian Couple Charged with Dead Baby Found in Backyard Freezer

A couple from Spalding, Western Australia has been charged with interfering with a corpse after police found a dead baby in a plastic bag in their backyard freezer. It is believed that the couple kept their pregnancy a secret and the baby was stillborn in August last year. The woman allegedly put the baby in a plastic bag and the man put it in the freezer. The woman was also charged with fraud after she lied about having a terminal medical condition and received donations from a GoFundMe page. The couple will face court in early March.

