Minnesota Factory Workers Subdue Shooter At Plant

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. – At a Minnesota boat factory on Thursday, a dispute between two workers resulted in a shot being fired by a 21-year-old man.

The intended victim, a 31-year-old co-worker, was not hit and escaped unharmed. The shooter attempted to flee but was stopped by other factory workers and subdued.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff, Barry Fitzgibbons, praised the quick actions of the staff for preventing any serious injuries.

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the staff here, it could have been a much different outcome,” Fitzgibbons said. “They intervened, they acted quickly and as a result we didn’t have any additional people shot at or injured. They did a fantastic job.”

The shooter is currently in jail awaiting charges and the company has increased security measures for when the plant reopens on Monday. A minor injury was reported, but it is unclear if it was related to the incident.

The Lund Boat Company issued a statement thanking the workers involved and reiterating their priority of the health and safety of their employees and the community.

