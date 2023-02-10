WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his involvement in the January 6 uprising. This subpoena comes after Trump was impeached for his role in inciting the attack on the Capitol. The former vice president is expected to provide evidence relating to Trump’s involvement. This could potentially lead to further investigations and consequences for Trump. It is yet to be seen what this subpoena will uncover.

Mike Pence Subpoenaed in Trump, Jan 6 Probe