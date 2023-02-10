WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The UK Justice Department has announced a new tagging program which will allow eligible offenders to leave prison six months before their sentence is completed. Offenders convicted of stalking, domestic violence, and other serious offenses are not eligible for the program. The department hopes that this will lead to a drop in the number of prisoners released on tag, as well as improved public safety. The changes are expected to take effect in the summer, with the department estimating that the number of tagging system violators will increase by around 300. This is due to offenders spending longer on the scheme rather than an increase in the number of offenders being released.

Ministers Announce Early Release of Criminals with Ankle Tag Agreement