Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
Here’s How Ron DeSantis Can Dodge Trump’s Garbage Attacks

Here’s How Ron DeSantis Can Dodge Trump’s Garbage Attacks

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Pixabay

Dear Gov. DeSantis,

This week, Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on you to the nuclear level. And I’d like to offer some sincere, if unsolicited, warnings.

However, I know that you are averse to taking advice, which may contribute to your high staff turnover. You won your re-election by a wide margin, which may convince you that you have all the answers and that Florida’s response is indicative of the rest of America’s. On top of that, you have flourished by ignoring the mainstream media.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

