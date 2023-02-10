Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
News

America Experiencing ‘Rolling Recession’ as Different Industries Feel Impact Differently

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,
America Experiencing ‘Rolling Recession’ as Different Industries Feel Impact Differently

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Experts are predicting a ‘rolling recession’ in the US, where individual sectors are contracting in turn rather than all at once. Unemployment is low and GDP is rising, but inflation is high and the housing market is experiencing its worst sales decline since the Great Recession. Liz Ann Sonders of Charles Schwab has stated that the economy will suffer from advancing recessions. Despite signs of a weak transition into 2023, some economists are cautiously optimistic that a full-blown recession can be avoided. Mortgage rates have been decreasing and the labor market shows no signs of cooling. Companies outside the tech industry and interest-rate sensitive sectors are hiring, but tech companies have laid off 60,000 people in the last few months. President Biden has said his economic policies are working, and in the official Republican response, Governor Sanders focused on the culture war.

America Experiencing ‘Rolling Recession’ as Different Industries Feel Impact Differently

By

Related Post

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023

You missed

News

Homeless man accused of raping A-level student said ‘she had the time of her life’, court hears

Feb 10, 2023
News

Pep Guardiola attacks Premier League rivals for driving Man City’s financial rules saga

Feb 10, 2023
News

George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Feb 10, 2023
News

Mitch McConnell slams Rick Scott’s plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare, calling it ‘a bad idea’

Feb 10, 2023
Generated by Feedzy