Sean Marks: Nets Still Expected to Make Playoffs After Trade

Sean Marks: Nets Still Expected to Make Playoffs After Trade

Sean Marks is optimistic that the Nets will make the playoffs, despite recently trading away two of their superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He is confident that the team will build a roster with young, up-and-coming talent and is proud of the additions they have made in the past week. He believes that the team will compete and put something on the floor that everyone can be proud of.

