WATCH: Video Shows High-Priced Jewelry Heist At Florida Mall That Wasn’t Discovered Until A Month Later

MIAMI – Police in Aventura are searching for two individuals who were captured on surveillance footage stealing a diamond necklace worth $77,000 from a department store in the Aventura Mall.

The theft took place in December and was noticed by the store employees in mid-January during an inventory check.

The footage shows a woman handing a tool or hook to a man, who then uses it to steal the 22.9-carat necklace.

In the video, the man can be seen inserting the tool into the gap of the display case and carefully taking the valuable piece of jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

