Optimize this title Ambulance waiting times worsen as Victoria’s health system continues to buckle

Category 1 patients had to wait an average of 12 days for treatment, compared to 11 days in the previous quarter and 10 days in early 2022.However, small progress is being made on Category 2 and Category 3 waiting times.Category 2 patients – those requiring semi-urgent care – waited an average of 77 days, six days less than last quarter, although they did not quite meet the level achieved in the October-December 2021 quarter, when patients were only about Waited 54 days.Non-urgent patients waited an average of 157 days, 28 days less than in the previous quarter.Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said on Friday the data showed stabilization within the public healthcare system, something the government needed to achieve before significantly reducing waiting times."This data tells us that we always have more work to do," she said. "Making our health system the best it can be again — we have a laser-like focus on that."Thomas noted the unprecedented pressure on healthcare workers during the pandemic, highlighting that the quarterly data covered a period when Victoria experienced another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations."You all know that treating patients with COVID requires far more resources than caring for people without this infection," she said, adding that the state's public health system required improvements in family practice and primary care — both of which fall under the federal government fall. government jurisdiction – to return to what it was.Shadow Health Minister Georgie Crozier expressed concern over the amount of time critically urgent Victorians had to wait.Loading"These numbers show that more patients are waiting even longer to get the basic care they deserve. If one in four patients does not receive the treatment they need in time, it is clear that the system has failed.""No Victorian should be left to drive themselves to hospital or wait for a taxi if they are in dire need of an ambulance," Crozier added.In better news for the state's health care system, emergency departments are improving.The number of patients treated within the recommended time increased from about 60 percent to nearly 65 percent, and wait times fell to 20 minutes, three minutes less than the previous quarter.The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. Register here.

Ambulance waiting times worsen as Victoria's health system continues to buckle