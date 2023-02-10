Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
MTG Burns Bridges and Lovingly Talks Crossfit in Feisty Interview

Marjorie Taylor Greene took the opportunity to send some serious shade to a number of her enemies Thursday night during a feisty interview, while crediting her passion, Crossfit, for “making you tough.”

“If you can suffer through those workouts, then you can stick it out in a fight with the Democrats any day of the week.”

Greene on Thursday night appeared on “The Right View” with Lara Trump, first hitting out at the queens of daytime television at The View for poking fun at the white coat she wore throughout President Joe Biden’s entire State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

