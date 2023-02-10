George Santos Lashes Out at ‘Prejudiced’ Mitt Romney in Newsmax Interview

Newsmax

When George Santos was asked Thursday night on Newsmax about his encounter with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this week, the freshman congressman accused the former presidential candidate of having “prejudice toward minorit[ies].”

Romney, who had called Santos “an ass” who doesn’t belong in Congress, “thinks he’s above it all and is…on an almighty white horse trying to talk to us down on morality,” Santos told host Greg Kelly.

“The reality is he’s always had prejudice towards minorit[ies],” continued Santos, who lied about being Jewish.

