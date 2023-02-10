Trump picked a fight with Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl set, saying the pop icon would be ‘nothing’ without her stylist

Donald Trump and Rihanna.

Donald Trump is picking a fight with pop star and fashion icon Rihanna.

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Rihanna is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Trump was responding to a post from his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, who accused Rihanna of “spewing degenerate filth.”

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson, who is now a member of Congress for Texas, wrote in a Truth Social post earlier the same day.

In his post, Jackson referenced an August 2020 incident in which Rihanna was seen posing in front of a spray-painted art installation. The centerpiece of the installation was a car that had the words “Fuck Trump” painted on it. Rihanna posted three photos on Twitter at the time, including two of herself sitting in front of the car.

Rihanna, who’s built a music, fashion, and beauty empire, did not respond to Trump and Jackson as of press time.

While she, like many celebrities, does have a stylist and creative director — Jahleel Weaver, who has worked with her for more than a decade — the singer is known for being a fashion industry staple. She also has her own clothing brands, Fenty and Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna has been openly anti-Trump. In 2018, she called his rallies “tragic” and asked that her music not be played at his events.

She is slated to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show on Sunday, her first performance in years.

Representatives for Rihanna, Weaver, Trump, and Jackson did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

