Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
Daily horoscope for February 10, 2023

Feb 10, 2023 , ,
WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bringing our ideas into the real world may be going better than usual. The optimistic Libra moon supports assertive Mars and helps us take action – but when Luna gets mixed up with touchy Chiron, we may need to pay more attention to our emotions. Analytical Mercury joins powerful Pluto at 12:16 a.m. EST, helping us dig deep to access the root of any tension. Because the Moon harmonizes with the logical Sun of Aquarius, we are equipped to bring to light whatever is hiding and work constructively with it.

