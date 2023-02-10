Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
When the Senate breaks the law: Hector LaSalle’s judicial nomination must be voted on

When the Senate breaks the law: Hector LaSalle's judicial nomination must be voted on

Someone had to file a lawsuit to compel the vacated New York State Senate to fulfill its clear legal duty under the New York State Constitution and Statute to vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle as Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court state court. We called for a lawsuit when Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​argued that the Judiciary Committee’s censure would be enough and there would be no action on the floor.

