William ‘Gobsmacked’ That Harry Revealed All About Nazi Costume in Memoir

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is “utterly fucked,” a friend of William’s has told The Daily Beast, citing Harry’s decision to reveal in his book that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party almost 20 years ago as a sign of the extent of the rift.

The friend told The Daily Beast: “It just demonstrates how utterly fucked the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally happened almost 20 years ago. William was completely gobsmacked by it.”

The friend did not suggest the story, as told in Harry’s memoir, Spare, was untrue. In his narration, Harry describes William and Kate laughing at the outfit before they went to the 2005 birthday party together with Harry.

