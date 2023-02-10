WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Manchester City consider Ben Chilwell a possible replacement for Joao Cancelo… three years after the club decided to release the Chelsea defender £42m when he joined from Leicester in 2020

Manchester City could make a summer move for Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea star has made just ten appearances in the Premier League this season

City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the English defender and could strike

Manchester City consider Ben Chilwell as a possible replacement for Joao Cancelo