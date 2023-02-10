Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
Russian Ex-Dominatrix Guilty of Poisoning Doppelgänger With Cheesecake

A New York City former dominatrix who fed poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike friend in a plot to steal her identity was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday.

Russia-born Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of trying to kill eyelash stylist Olga Tsvyk by serving her the spiked dessert. “She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday. “Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit.”

Katz explained that the perpetrator and victim look alike, with dark hair and matching skin tones, and that Nasyrova had hoped to pass as Tsvyk.

