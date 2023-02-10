Miraculous Survivors Give Rescuers Hope as Earthquake Death Toll Soars

Berkcan Zengin/Reuters

The cries of a 10-year-old Turkish boy named Poyraz, the discovery of a mother and her 10-day-old infant, and the rescue of teenage sisters alive after 100 hours trapped in hell have bolstered rescue workers who have pulled more than 21,000 bodies from the rubble of one of the deadliest earthquakes in modern times.

The 10-year-old boy was found trapped under tons of rubble in the southern Turkish town of Hatay 90 hours after the first deadly quake struck Monday at 4:17 a.m.

The 10-day-old newborn was rescued with his mother, who was pulled out of a building in Hatay on a stretcher, according to the BBC. The young family’s condition is not known.

