Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
News

Miraculous Survivors Give Rescuers Hope as Earthquake Death Toll Soars

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , ,
Miraculous Survivors Give Rescuers Hope as Earthquake Death Toll Soars

Berkcan Zengin/Reuters

The cries of a 10-year-old Turkish boy named Poyraz, the discovery of a mother and her 10-day-old infant, and the rescue of teenage sisters alive after 100 hours trapped in hell have bolstered rescue workers who have pulled more than 21,000 bodies from the rubble of one of the deadliest earthquakes in modern times.

The 10-year-old boy was found trapped under tons of rubble in the southern Turkish town of Hatay 90 hours after the first deadly quake struck Monday at 4:17 a.m.

The 10-day-old newborn was rescued with his mother, who was pulled out of a building in Hatay on a stretcher, according to the BBC. The young family’s condition is not known.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will testify at upcoming NYC rape and sex assault trial

Feb 10, 2023
News

DNA evidence in JonBenet Ramsey murder did NOT match family members

Feb 10, 2023
News

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis.

Feb 10, 2023

You missed

News

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will testify at upcoming NYC rape and sex assault trial

Feb 10, 2023
News

DNA evidence in JonBenet Ramsey murder did NOT match family members

Feb 10, 2023
News

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis.

Feb 10, 2023
News

Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says

Feb 10, 2023
Generated by Feedzy