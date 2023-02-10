Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
‘Massive Attack’ Pummels Ukraine One Day After Zelensky’s European Tour

The morning after Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in Europe, his country was hit with one of the most aggressive air campaigns in the nearly-one-year-old invasion.

Russia, showing its advantage from the skies, attacked crucial infrastructure, sending much of the country into another blackout. Zelensky, who asked Europe for fighter jets and air protection, used the attack to underscore what he is missing most in the invasion-turned-war.

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia—which took 35 incoming missiles—and the western city of Khmelnytskyi were particularly hard hit in the Friday attack. Zelensky had warned that Russia would ramp up its offensive in the coming months and that fighter jets especially would be most helpful.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

