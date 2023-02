WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Clear your calendar and put away your Steam Deck, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally releases on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released any extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks a lot of fun.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide