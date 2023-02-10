Fri. Feb 10th, 2023
News

Bill Gates said ChatGPT will ‘change our world’ by making the workplace more efficient

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
Bill Gates said ChatGPT will ‘change our world’ by making the workplace more efficient

Bill Gates says ChatGPT will “change our world” in an interview with a German newspaper.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bill Gates said ChatGPT will “change our world” in an interview with a German newspaper. 
He added that the AI tool will make office jobs more efficient by writing invoices or letters. 
It is going to be “debated as the hottest topic of 2023,” he said in another interview with Forbes. 

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is optimistic about the future of AI tool ChatGPT saying it “will change our world” in an interview with German business newspaper Handelsblatt published on Friday. 

“Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world,” the billionaire said according to a translation of the interview published by Reuters

ChatGPT was launched in November by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and has seen its users rise to an estimated 100 million in just two months — making it the fastest growing app of all-time.

The AI chatbot has piqued users’ curiosity with its wide-ranging abilities including being able to write cover letters, pass university-level exams, and even code

Gates said in an interview with Forbes that AI tools including ChatGPT have some “exciting” use cases for humans including being a “math tutor” for students, and giving “medical advice” to people who can’t go to see a doctor. 

“This is every bit as important as the PC, as the internet,” he said in the interview adding that it’s going to be “debated as the hottest topic of 2023.” 

Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in January, reportedly amounting to $10 billion. This was after it invested $1 billion in the AI firm in 2019. 

The tech giant just revealed its updated search engine Bing created in collaboration with OpenAI. Microsoft said it is “more powerful than ChatGPT.”

ChatGPT’s success has prompted Google to publicly launch its own AI chatbot, Bard, which it unveiled this week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

By

Related Post

News

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will testify at upcoming NYC rape and sex assault trial

Feb 10, 2023
News

DNA evidence in JonBenet Ramsey murder did NOT match family members

Feb 10, 2023
News

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis.

Feb 10, 2023

You missed

News

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will testify at upcoming NYC rape and sex assault trial

Feb 10, 2023
News

DNA evidence in JonBenet Ramsey murder did NOT match family members

Feb 10, 2023
News

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claimed she was raised Jewish. Some relatives question that, and say her grandfather fought for the Nazis.

Feb 10, 2023
News

Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says

Feb 10, 2023
Generated by Feedzy