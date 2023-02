WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brace for impact: Residents prepare for ‘severest weather system’ as Category Three Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hurtles towards Norfolk Island

Severe Category Three Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle intensifies

Cyclone is hurtling toward Norfolk Island and will strike within hours

More than 2,000 people on the island are bracing for impact

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle to hit Norfolk Island on Saturday as it intensifies to category three