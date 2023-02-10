George Santos claimed Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ after Mitt Romney confronted him. Her office says that’s a lie.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

George Santos said Kyrsten Sinema told him to “hang in there buddy” following a tense conversation with Sen. Mitt Romney.

Sinema’s office, however, said she told Santos no such thing.

“This is a blatant lie,” Sinema’s press secretary, Pablo Sierra Carmona, told Insider.

Freshman GOP Rep. George Santos appears to have been caught in another lie.

The embattled congressman from New York claimed on Thursday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told him to “hang in there buddy” after he was confronted by Sen. Mitt Romney at the 2023 State of the Union.

Sinema’s office, however, claims no such event occurred.

“This is a blatant lie,” Sinema’s press secretary, Pablo Sierra Carmona, told Insider over text. “Kyrsten didn’t say a word to Rep. Santos – and didn’t even know about the exchange with Senator Romney until they got to their seats.”

Prior to President Joe Biden’s address, Romney and Santos were seen on C-SPAN’s cameras having a tense conversation. Following the speech, Romney explained to reporters what exactly he told Santos.

“He’s a sick puppy, he shouldn’t have been there,” Romney said he told the congressman.

The exchange appears to have miffed Santos, who took to Twitter after the speech ended to remind Romney of his 2012 presidential election loss, and later told reporters the exchange “wasn’t very Mormon” of Romney.

—Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) February 10, 2023

Santos’ lie about his conversation with Sinema isn’t the first time he’s been caught fibbing — just before taking office, a series of news outlets discovered he lied about much of his background while on the campaign trail.

The freshman representative lied about his education, work history, athletic history, and even his religion — Santos repeatedly told leaders he was Jewish, but later backtracked and said he was actually “Jew-ish.”

“I’m reaping the consequences of those bad judgment calls,” Santos later told a prospective staffer in leaked audio obtained by Talking Points Memo.

Despite opposition from Democrats, Santos was placed on two House committees in January — the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and House Small Business Committee. Santos, however, announced shortly after his plans to temporarily recuse himself from the committees.

“With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared,” Santos said.

Seven House Democrats recently moved to expel Santos from Congress after he sat in on his first classified briefing about the Chinese spy balloon.

“It’s time for the House to take action,” freshman Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia tweeted.

Read the original article on Business Insider