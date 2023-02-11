‘Fast X’ Trailer Teases ‘End of the Road’ for 23-Year Franchise

Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures

Super Bowl Sunday is a time to reunite with the fam, enjoy the game, and eat some snacks—so what better way to celebrate it than with one of the most famous cinematic families of all time? That’s right, the Fast & the Furious franchise is coming back.

In anticipation for its Super Bowl slot this weekend, Universal has unveiled a sneak peek at the trailer for their upcoming Fast X film releasing this May. Dom Toretta (Vin Diesel) soars down Italian roads in this first look at the tenth installment, standing outside of the colosseum, as a new villain promises to get revenge on the leading star.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The Fast X trailer also offers us a look at some partying, including a beach soiree and a family gathering at the beginning of the video. But time and time again, Dom urges his family to stay safe—he’s going to protect them from the evil forces of the world.

