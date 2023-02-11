Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Maggie Murdaugh Didn’t Want to Return Home on Day of Murder, Housekeeper Testifies

Alex Murdaugh allegedly wanted his wife and son to come to their hunting estate the night they were brutally murdered—a request that a “disappointed” Maggie reluctantly complied with, the family housekeeper testified on Friday.

“Maggie told me she had to go to a doctor’s appointment, and she said…in the text she said ‘Alex wants me to come home,’” Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, who worked for the Murdaugh family for years, testified in Colleton County court. “She kind of sounded like she didn’t want to come home because she really liked being in Edisto because they had a lot of work going on.”

Turrubiate-Simpson said the family had been doing work on their Edisto beach home and that Maggie preferred to stay there during the summer ahead of their Fourth of July celebration. But on June 7, 2021, she texted her housekeeper asking her to cook dinner for the family—revealing that Murdaugh had also asked their 22-year-old son, Paul, to come home to do some work on the property.

By

