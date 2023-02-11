WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Six Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of risking ‘serious harm’ to Formula 1 drivers and race commissioners in a track invasion at last year’s British Grand Prix:

• Alasdair Gibson and Louis McKechnie, both 22; Bethany Mogie, 40; David Baldwin, 47; Emily Brocklebank, 24; and 29-year-old Joshua Smith all claimed the “careful” protest caused no serious harm.

• The British GP was stopped after the stunt while the activists were removed.

• Jurors deliberated for eight hours and 47 minutes before handing down guilty verdicts on the activists, who the Crown said posed an imminent risk of serious injury.

• The six defendants had planned the protest over two and a half months to make it as safe as possible.

Six Eco-Zealots Found Guilty of Risking Serious Harm to Formula One Drivers