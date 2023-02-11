‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Confirms SK Cheated, Ends with Raven in Tears

Netflix

Love Is Blind: After the Altar seems to be developing a little problem: Couples keep breaking up before the specials make it to air. Last year, it was Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. This time around, it’s Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross—a couple whose journey might be the most compelling and, ultimately, upsetting relationship the show has produced so far. Friday’s three-part reunion is, as always, a carnival of emotional carnage.

But who do we think should take home the prize as this season’s Most Outstanding Heel? Bartise Bowden is still breadcrumbing Nancy Rodriguez, and Matt Bolton keeps talking about his passion for deliberately annoying people while Colleen Reed sits next to him looking very uncomfortable. Alexa and Brennon Lemieux still seem to be doing well as a married couple, but Cole Barnett is still acting shocked that Zanab Jaffrey left him while also saying he wants someone who looks “good in a bikini.” Is it just me, or did all of the villains of this season show up ready to be their worst selves?

Here, for your perusal, are some of the most explosive moments from the reunion.

Read more at The Daily Beast.