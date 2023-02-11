Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
White House Claims Fox Corp Canceled Biden’s Super Bowl Interview

White House Claims Fox Corp Canceled Biden’s Super Bowl Interview

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday morning claimed that Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, has scrapped a Super Bowl Sunday interview with President Joe Biden.

Fox News, meanwhile, claims the White House turned down an interview with one of their anchors.

Either way, no pre-game interview would mark a departure from the tradition of the sitting president sitting down with a figure from the network hosting the big game. Fox is airing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

