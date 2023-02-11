ar New Jersey School’s Outrageous Smear Against Adriana Kuchar: What You Need to Know

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Triantafillos Parlapanides, Superintendent of the Central Regional School District in New Jersey, responded to questions about Adriana Kuch’s death with slander against her family. He claimed her mother committed suicide due to her father’s affair and Adriana had been offered counseling for drugs. Adriana was beaten in the hallways two days before she killed herself. Her father, Michael Kuch, is outraged at the school for not calling the police and speaks out against them for their lack of response. He believes the attack and the taunts on social media drove Adriana to take her own life. Four girls have been charged in connection with her death.

New Jersey School’s Outrageous Smear Against Adriana Kuchar: What You Need to Know