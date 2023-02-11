Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

ar New Jersey School’s Outrageous Smear Against Adriana Kuchar: What You Need to Know

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,
ar New Jersey School’s Outrageous Smear Against Adriana Kuchar: What You Need to Know

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Triantafillos Parlapanides, Superintendent of the Central Regional School District in New Jersey, responded to questions about Adriana Kuch’s death with slander against her family. He claimed her mother committed suicide due to her father’s affair, and Adriana had been offered counseling for drugs which her father denied. He also said the school had tried to help Adriana, but her mother’s suicide was a major reason for her bad choices. Michael Kuch, Adriana’s father, is outraged and speaks out against the school for not calling the police after the attack.
Triantafillos Parlapanides, Superintendent of the Central Regional School District in New Jersey, responded to questions about Adriana Kuch’s death with slander against her family. He claimed her mother committed suicide due to her father’s affair and Adriana had been offered counseling for drugs. Adriana was beaten in the hallways two days before she killed herself. Her father, Michael Kuch, is outraged at the school for not calling the police and speaks out against them for their lack of response. He believes the attack and the taunts on social media drove Adriana to take her own life. Four girls have been charged in connection with her death.

ar

New Jersey School’s Outrageous Smear Against Adriana Kuchar: What You Need to Know

By

Related Post

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy