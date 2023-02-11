Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Bat-Wielding Harvard Law Student Accused of Racist, Homophobic Attack

A Harvard Law School student is being held in a hospital after allegedly targeting classmates in a racial and homophobic attack.

Naod Nega has been arrested and charged with assault and battery for the purpose of intimidation.

Nega allegedly assaulted a fellow student, hurled homophobic and racist slurs, and threateningly brandished a baseball bat outside the law school library on Jan. 23, according to the Cambridge Police Department. “The male…punched a college student in an unprovoked attack, and intimidated them due their sexual orientation,” the Feb. 1 statement read.

