How to watch every ‘Harry Potter’ movie — the entire film series is now streaming on Peacock

The “Harry Potter” movies are now on Peacock.

All eight “Harry Potter” movies are now available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

The movies are also available to buy or rent from digital retailers like Amazon.

Did you know you can stream all eight “Harry Potter” movies with a single subscription? Though the franchise’s streaming rights regularly rotate between a few different services, the entire film series is now available to watch with a Peacock subscription.

Based on the novels by J. K. Rowling, the “Harry Potter” franchise has expanded into a whole universe of content. Feature films, video games, and even theme parks take place in the Potterverse. And luckily for Potterheads, you can watch all of the movies from the comfort of your own couch.

Whether you consider yourself a devoted wizard or witch, or you’re just a muggle looking for something new to watch, we’ve detailed how you can stream every “Harry Potter” film right now.

How to watch every ‘Harry Potter’ movie

All eight “Harry Potter” movies are now available to watch on Peacock. However, it’s not clear how long the movies will remain on the platform since the films tend to jump between a few different services every few months.

To stream the “Harry Potter” franchise, you’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan. You can opt for the ad-supported tier for $5 a month or the ad-free one for $10 a month.

The Peacock app is available on most mobile devices, streaming players, and smart TVs from every major brand. You can also access the service through a web browser.

How to rent ‘Harry Potter’ movies

In addition to streaming on Peacock, fans can also rent or buy every “Harry Potter” film on a per-movie-basis through video-on-demand (VOD) retailers. Some of these services include Amazon Prime Video, RedBox, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Pricing for the series varies by service, but most of the movies start at $4 to rent or $10 to buy. Once you rent a movie, you typically get 30 days to start watching it, and then 48 hours to finish once you hit play.

Are the ‘Harry Potter’ movies available in 4K?

Select video-on-demand (VOD) retailers offer the option to watch the “Harry Potter” movies in up to 4K quality with high dynamic range (HDR). Peacock, however, only streams the movies in HD video quality.

Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes all include 4K viewing options. If you prefer to own the movies on disc, you can also buy the complete “Harry Potter” movie collection on 4K Blu-ray ($99).

What movies are included in the ‘Harry Potter’ series?

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The “Harry Potter” movie series includes the following films:

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004) “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005) “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007) “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009) “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1″ (2010)”Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (2011)

In addition to the main series, the franchise’s spin-off series, “Fantastic Beasts,” includes the following films:

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)”Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018)”Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (2022)

Unfortunately, the “Fantastic Beasts” series isn’t available on Peacock. You can rent or buy all three movies from digital retailers, however, and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is streaming on HBO Max.

