Police Search for Nicola Bulley in Tatty Red Van

Police are investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, with the belief that she fell into the river. They are searching for the owner of a “dilapidated red van” and have found no evidence of third-party involvement. Partner Paul Anstell has stated he is “100% sure” she didn’t fall into the river. Police are looking into CCTV footage, dash cam footage and speaking to people with information. They are also consulting with the National Crime Agency and other experts.

