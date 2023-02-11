Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , ,
Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Britney Spears is responding to unverified reports that she is having a mental health meltdown by revealing on Instagram that she takes Prozac for depression but is otherwise “an extremely boring person.”

Brit’s pushback post—her second in 24 hours—follows a claim by TMZ on Thursday that her manager and husband planned to stage an intervention and spirit her away to a rented house where doctors could treat her.

“I’m afraid she’s gonna die,” one unnamed source told the site.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

By

Related Post

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy