Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Britney Spears is responding to unverified reports that she is having a mental health meltdown by revealing on Instagram that she takes Prozac for depression but is otherwise “an extremely boring person.”

Brit’s pushback post—her second in 24 hours—follows a claim by TMZ on Thursday that her manager and husband planned to stage an intervention and spirit her away to a rented house where doctors could treat her.

“I’m afraid she’s gonna die,” one unnamed source told the site.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here