Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

Mother Demands Investigation After School Counselor Gave 13-Year-Old Child Chest Binder

By

Feb 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
Mother Demands Investigation After School Counselor Gave 13-Year-Old Child Chest Binder

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Maine mother has demanded an investigation after her 13-year-old daughter was given binders and referred to with male pronouns without parental consent. Amber Lavigne found the garment in her daughter’s room and, after pressing her for more information, the young girl admitted that it came from the school. Lavigne later learned that the Great Salt Bay School had changed her daughter’s counselor and that the counselor had bought her two binders and told her not to tell her parents. Lavigne has now taken her daughter out of school and is homeschooling her, and has demanded an investigation into the school’s actions.

Mother Demands Investigation After School Counselor Gave 13-Year-Old Child Chest Binder

By

Related Post

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy