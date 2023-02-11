WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Maine mother has demanded an investigation after her 13-year-old daughter was given binders and referred to with male pronouns without parental consent. Amber Lavigne found the garment in her daughter’s room and, after pressing her for more information, the young girl admitted that it came from the school. Lavigne later learned that the Great Salt Bay School had changed her daughter’s counselor and that the counselor had bought her two binders and told her not to tell her parents. Lavigne has now taken her daughter out of school and is homeschooling her, and has demanded an investigation into the school’s actions.

Mother Demands Investigation After School Counselor Gave 13-Year-Old Child Chest Binder