Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Did Martha Stewart Really Just Get a Snoop Dogg Tattoo?

Feb 10, 2023 , , , ,
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have one of the sweetest (and most surprising) celeb friendships we know of, and Stewart may have just taken that bond to a whole new level.

On Friday, the lifestyle icon shared an Instagram photo in which she’s seen seemingly getting a tattoo. That’s notable in and of itself, given that you don’t see many 81-year-olds getting freshly inked, but even more shocking is the tat itself: a portrait of her BFF Snoop—shades, goatee, and all—with the words “My Dogg” scrawled in cursive underneath it.

“My Dogg!” Stewart captioned the pic. “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

